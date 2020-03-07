Coronavirus: Getting to Israel Now Harder as Major Airlines Cancel Flights

So Hashem led the people roundabout, by way of the wilderness at the Sea of Reeds. Now the Israelites went up armed out of the land of Egypt. Exodus 13:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Air France has announced that they are canceling all flights to and from Israel until the 28 of March due to Coronavirus concerns reports Belaaz. The French airline carrier is the latest in major European Airliners to cancel flights to Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

On Thursday, Ynet reported that Germany’s Lufthansa Airlines and its subsidiaries including Swiss and Austrian Airlines, announced that they would also halt to all flights to Israel due to coronavirus fears.