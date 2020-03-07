“God Sent the Coronavirus to Iran to Kill Haman Again” says Rabbi

“Maybe those idiots are his gilgul (reincarnation) already. A lot of them in their government are dead from (coronavirus) it that they admitted to – imagine what they’re not admitting to.”

“I have a conspiracy theory that’s based on nothing so no one should take this as a fact that maybe that Rouhani lunatic also has it because no one heard from him in two and a half weeks. So maybe he’s also going with Haman together. It wouldn’t be a bad idea.”

“Look what Hashem did – The whole world is going crazy for weeks now and months, they don’t see the end either…panic. The whole world’s in chaos.”

“All the UN’s meetings about nuclear deals and Iran – no one could infiltrate the parliament in Iran, one little went and said we’ll take care of the whole story. We’ll finish them all in one shot.”

He who is enthroned in heaven laughs; Hashem mocks at them. (Psalm 2:4) “He says leave it to me, I’ll take care of it for you.”

“If it had to happen, it’s good that it’s happening in Adar. In Adar we have a strong mazal (blessing). We have supernatural miracles.”