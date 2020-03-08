A Quarter of Italy’s Population Ordered to Quarantine

Who made the Pleiades and Orion, Who turns deep darkness into dawn And darkens day into night, Who summons the waters of the sea And pours them out upon the earth— His name is Hashem! Amos 5:8 (The Israel Bible™)
Italy map (courtesy: Shutterstock)
Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine regulations. The move is restricting the movement of approximately 16 million Italians in an effort to contain the outbreak at the what seems to be the source of Europe’s outbreak reports ABC News.
After midnight, Prime Minister Conte signed an executive order that will affect approximately 16 million people in the nation’s north, including the Lombardy region as well as 14 provinces in neighboring regions. The emergency measures will be effective on April 3.
“For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory,” Conte said. “Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases, and health issues.”