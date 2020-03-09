“Corona virus “is one of Allah’s Soldiers’ says Palestinian preacher on PA TV

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

PA preacher on PA TV: “The true meaning of the epidemics is a… trial for the believers and a punishment for the sinners”

“If [believers]… place their trust in Allah, then they will receive an enormous reward, and whoever dies in the epidemic [among the believers] merits the reward of Martyrdom”

“Corruption has never appeared among any people without mass death reaching them”

The PA Ministry of Religious Affairs is responsible for appointing Imams in the mosques in the PA

Jerusalem: March 9, 2020: Before the Corona virus had reached the Palestinian Authority, a preacher on official Palestinian Authority TV taught that Corona is “one of Almighty Allah’s soldiers” and that Allah is punishing the sinners – “those who attack His believers”

In his sermon which was broadcast on official PA TV and discovered by Palestinian Media Watch, the preacher further explained that epidemics are “a trial for the believers and a punishment for the sinners.” To underscore this religious view – that epidemics are a punishment – the preacher quoted Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and his uncle Ibn Abbas who both explained that plagues are the punishment for people in places where “abomination” and “corruption” occur:

However, since Muslim believers are also dying from Corona the preacher added that believers who die from the epidemic are being tested and “if they have stood firm and place their trust in Allah, then they will receive an enormous reward, and whoever dies in the epidemic merits the reward of Martyrdom.”

Nan Jacques Zilberdik, senior researcher at PMW says: The PA preacher’s message is that because of the corruption and abomination in the world, “Allah’s soldiers” – in this case the Corona virus – is bringing retribution on humanity. While this preacher was not identified, his sermon was broadcast by official PA TV.”

Just last month, in an article in the PA-run daily, Al Hayat Al Jadida, the PA Ministry of Religious Affairs recently reiterated that it is responsible for appointing Imams in the mosques.