Anyone Coming to Israel from Anywhere will Have to be Quarantined for Two Weeks

9 As I see them from the mountain tops, Gaze on them from the heights, There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations Numbers 23:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel is really trying to get the coronavirus spread under control. And Jerusalem doesn’t want to take any chances. Until now, people entering Israel from high-risk countries were placed under self quarantine. But now, anyone, from any country (including America) must self-quarantine for two weeks according to a new ruling by Israel’s Health Ministry.