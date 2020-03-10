Sanhedrin Calls for “Universal Prayers Against the Universal Plague”

“They [call] on chariots, they [call] on horses, but we call on the name of Hashem our God. Psalms 20:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The Sanhedrin called for people around the world to join in prayer to request from God to remove the coronavirus.

Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, a prominent rabbinic authority and the head of the Sanhedrin’s Noahide Court, released a video calling on all 70 nations to pray for universal healing.

“In response to the coronavirus, may God have mercy on the world, the Sanhedrin of Israel is calling on everyone, every person from every nation, to pray for the removal of the virus.

“Every person, upon finishing their daily prayers, is requested to recite Psalms Chapter 20, asking for God’s mercy,” Rabbi Schwartz instructed.

For the leader. A psalm of David. May Hashem answer you in time of trouble, the name of Yaakov‘s Hashem keep you safe. May He send you help from the sanctuary, and sustain you from Tzion. May He receive the tokens of all your meal offerings, and approve your burn offerings. Selah. May He grant you your desire, and fulfill your every plan. May we shout for joy in your victory, arrayed by standards in the name of our God. May Hashem fulfill your every wish. Now I know that Hashem will give victory to His anointed, will answer him from His heavenly sanctuary with the mighty victories of His right arm. They [call] on chariots, they [call] on horses, but we call on the name of Hashem our God. They collapse and lie fallen, but we rally and gather strength. Hashem, grant victory! May the King answer us when we call. Psalms 20

“Upon completion of this chapter os Psalms, everyone should make a personal request from God to send healing to all the nations of the world. In addition, the supplicat should request God’s aid in making full repentance and return to serving him with a full heart.”

“The reason God sends plagues and diseases into his beloved creation is so that we can wake up to serve him more completely,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “This plague is spreading around the world because it is intended to bring about universal repentance and return to God. As a Nation of Priests, Israel needs to lead the world in this repentance.”