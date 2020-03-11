Visiting Israel? Better Find a Place to Self-Quarantine or You’ll be Denied Entry

Hashem will make pestilence cling to you, until He has put an end to you in the land that you are entering to possess.Deuteronomy 28:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri approved the Health Ministry’s recommendation to deny entry of all foreigners at all border crossings on Wednesday out of fear of coronavirus. Only foreigners who can prove their ability to observe a 14-day home quarantine in Israel will be allowed to enter.

This exception does not apply to foreigners arriving from China, South Korea, Thailand, Italy, Macau, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Egypt.

Also, no entry will be allowed for any medical tourists who are coming to Israel for the purpose of medical treatment from any country in the world. Addtionally, the train station at Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel’s only international airport, has been closed down.