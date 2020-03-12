Iran’s Vice President Diagnosed with Coronavirus: 75 Die in a Day in Islamic Republic

Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran’s senior vice president and two other cabinet members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported. According to the same report, Ali Asghar Mounesan, minister of cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism, and Reza Rahmani, minister of industry, mines, and business also contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has claimed an additional seventy-five lives in the Islamic Republic on Wednesday. Iran has been the hardest hit by the pandemic outside of China.