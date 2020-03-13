US Strikes Five Iranian-Backed Weapons Storage Facilities After Attack on US Soldiers in Iraq

“Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare;” Psalms 144 (The Israel Bible™)

The United States launched on late Thursday strikes on five weapon storage facilities belonging to Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) – an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group and part of the Popular Mobilization Forces supported by Iran – in retaliation following a Wednesday attack in Iraq, allegedly conducted by the Iranian-backed group that killed two U.S. troops and a British service member, and injured 14 others.

These facilities apparently housed weapons used to target U.S. and coalition troops, according to the Pentagon in a statement.

“The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies,” said U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region.”

The Pentagon was given the authority earlier on Thursday by President Donald Trump to take action against Kata’ib Hezbollah.