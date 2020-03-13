Miracle in Binyamin: Terorists Hit Car With 12 Bullets; Driver Walks Away Unharmed [PHOTOS]

“See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps!” Psalms 121:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Terrorists opened fire near Hadoar junction in the Talmonim bloc of the Binyamin region on Thursday night hitting an Israeli car with at least 12 bullets. In what can only be described as a miracle, the driver, a resident of Neria, was unharmed. He continued driving toward the community of Na’ale, where he reported the incident to the IDF and police.

The terrorists are still at large. The investigation into the attack is ongoing. Military forces along with the Binyamin Security Council are surveying the area and gathering findings to assist the investigation.