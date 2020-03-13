Rabbinic Closure of Western Wall Diverts Record Number of Jews to Temple Mount for Special Prayer For Coronavirus Cure

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

And David built there a mizbayach to Hashem and sacrificed burnt offerings and offerings of well-being. Hashem responded to the plea for the land, and the plague against Yisrael was checked.” II Samuel 24:25 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi David Lau, Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi, and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Israel’s chief Sephardi rabbi, both issued religious edicts on Thursday instructing Jews to obey all instructions issued by Israels health officials’ instructions concerning the coronavirus. This included instructions to avoid visiting the Western Wall.

“No halachic instruction exists that would overrule the instructions of the Health Ministry,” wrote Rabbi Yosef. “The halachic instruction is to obey absolutely all the instructions of the Health Ministry without exception, and every order produced by them is a halachic order for all intents and purposes.”