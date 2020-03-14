Israel to Announce Total Country-Wide Lock-Down on Monday – Report

As I see them from the mountain tops, Gaze on them from the heights, There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations, Numbers 23:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Health Ministry wants to starve that bug to death no matter what it takes.

That’s why according to reports by Channel 12’s Amit Segal, the Jewish State is about to announce a 14 day absolute curfew starting Monday. Essential industries will remain open (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc), but there will be no buses, no trains, and no leaving the home for non-essential reasons. There will also be army and police patrolling to enforce that last item with a “heavy hand” according to reports.

According to N12, the government is anticipated to increase COVID-19 testing. They also discussed transforming hotels into quarantine facilities that will host patients in satisfactory condition.

Other steps reportedly considered by the council include mass layoffs as well as remote employment. They have also mulled releasing “mild criminals” as well as limitations on the amount of visitors at malls and commercial centers.

Prof. Eyal Leshem, an infectious disease specialist from the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, told N12 that “Curfews are something that need to be used,” Leshem told N12, adding that “a two-week state-wide ‘Italian-style’ closure may help Israel prevent an outbreak.”