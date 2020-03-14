Netanyahu: Israel will Use ‘Counter-Terror’ Technology to Track Covid-19 Patients

As he was going up the road, some little boys came out of the town and jeered at him, saying, “Go away, baldhead! Go away, baldhead!” (Kings 2 2:23)

In a press conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced several new measures that Israel plans on taking to not only stem the spread of the corona virus but also to “defeat it.”

Among the measures is what he described as technology used in Israel’s war on terror. This technology will help the government track patients with the Covid-19 virus and who they were in contact with. Netanyahu admitted that the technology is “invasive” and therefore asked permission from the Justice Ministry to allow its usage.

The Prime Minister didn’t add any further details regarding the technology and its characteristics although he did add that the purpose of the technology was to isolate the virus and to isolate the Israeli people from the virus.

Additional reports are saying that Netanyahu has given a green light to release the coronavirus patients location and history without consent in order to get the information out sooner on where they have been and who needs to be quarantined.