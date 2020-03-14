Netanyahu: I Will Listen to Rabbis to Help Israel Fight Against Corona-Virus

You shall also seek out from among all the people capable men who fear Hashem, trustworthy men who spurn ill-gotten gain. Set these over them as chiefs of thousands Exodus 18:21 (The Israel Bible™)

In a press conference on Saturday,Prime Minister Netanyahu made a series of recommendations in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them was a unity government in order to effectively tackle the outbreak. The Prime Minister added that he wants to implement a wide array of measures that can not be done in an interim government and called on rival Benny Gantz to join him in a united coalition.

Towards the end of the presser, Netanyahu also said that he will “consult with rabbis because I want to hear what they have to say.”

The Prime Minister didn’t go into any further details however reports are surfacing that the PM will meet with Rabbi Kanievsky, the world’s most respected rabbi.

Last week, the chief rabbi called on Israelis not to visit the Western Wall on Thursday. Additionally, religious decrees have been brought down to stop kissing mezzuzahs with some going as far as closing down synagogues.