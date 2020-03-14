Israel’s Top Rabbi Defies Govt. Decree to Close Religious Seminaries

Therefore impress these My words upon your very heart: bind them as a sign on your hand and let them serve as a symbol on your forehead, Deuteronomy 11:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s most respected rabbi, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, has ordered religious institutions to continue studies as usual despite the Education Ministry’s ruling to close all educational institutions reports INN.

It is a widely held belief in Judaism that studying the Bible, as they do in Israel’s religious schools, protects them against harm – including pandemics like the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rabbi Chaim ordered yeshiva and Talmud Torah studies to continue as usual for the time being. However, the rabbi warned his followers to adhere to precautionary rules put forth by the Health Ministry.

The only exception to the Rabbi’s ruling was in the city of Telzstone where an outbreak was discovered. There, Rabbi Kanievsky said that studies should be cancelled.