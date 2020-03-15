Jordan Closes Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount Amid Corona-Virus Fears

I observed that the Temple was surrounded by a raised pavement—the foundations of the side chambers; its elevation was a rod’s length, or 6 amot. Ezekiel 41:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The Jordanian Wakf has announced the closure of the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aksa Mosque amidst Corona-Virus fears reports Channel 13. The Jordanian Wakf acts as the custodians of the Muslim sites on the Temple Mount.

Prayers will continue in open areas adjacent to the mosques.

Meanwhile, Jewish pilgrims are only allowed to enter the holy site in groups of ten. Closures of mikvaot (ritual baths) throughout the country have made it more complicated for Jewish men to make the pilgrimage, That’s because immersing in the ritual baths is a requirement before entering the Mount.

Tourists on the other hand can enter the Temple Mount freely and without restrictions.

Initial reports from Kann News said that only three of the six gates were open to Muslim worshipers although conflicting reports stated that all gates were open.