Gantz Given First Shot at Forming Government

Amatzya assembled the men of Yehuda, and he put all the men of Yehuda and Binyamin under officers of thousands and officers of hundreds (Chronicles 2 25:5)

With the support of both Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beitenu Party and the Joint Arab List, Netanyahu’s main rival, Benny Gantz was given the first opportunity to form a government.

And although the former IDF Chief gets first dibs at forming a governing coalition, his chances of actually succeeding are slim. That’s because in order to do that, he would likely need the Joint Arab List to agree to join his government which is highly unlikely to happen.

If Gantz fails to form a coalition, Prime Minister Netanyahu will have a shot at it. But unless the Prime Minister can recruit at least three defectors, his chances of forming a government don’t seem to be much better.

Amidst the corona-virus crisis, Netanyahu tried to convince Gantz to join an emergency unity government. However his request fell on deaf ears.