Complaint Filed Against Sheikh Who Called to”Pulverize” Trump on Temple Mount

The Zionist watchdog organization Im Tirtzu called on Israeli police this week to arrest a Palestinian sheikh for inciting violence on the Temple Mount.

In a public sermon given in February at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, Palestinian cleric Muhammad Ayed “Abu Abdallah” called to establish a Caliphate and “retaliate against” and “pulverize…those evil peddlers who make deals” in Jerusalem, Rome, and “that Trump” in the White House.

“We will conquer the entire world and rule it through the justice of Islam,” the sheikh stated in a sermon that was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

A formal complaint was submitted by Im Tirtzu this week to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and the Jerusalem District Police calling to arrest a Palestinian Arab sheikh for incitement.

“These are dangerous and inciting remarks that violate a number of laws and can lead to harm,” wrote Im Tirtzu.

“First, Sheikh Muhammad Ayed’s sermons must be stopped,” continued Im Tirtzu. “Second, he needs to be arrested, questioned about his inciting remarks, and if necessary, prosecuted for violating the law,” the letter continued.

The YouTube channel that uploaded the sheikh’s sermons was recently removed after Im Tirtzu reported it for incitement.

“The current situation on the Temple Mount is disgraceful,” said Tom Nisani, head of Im Tirtzu’s Arab Desk. “While Jews are being denied basic rights like the right to pray, Palestinian Arabs have free rein to incite violence and violate as many laws as they please.”

“Israel needs to assert its sovereignty over the Temple Mount in practice and not in name only,” continued Nisani. “YouTube took the correct step in removing this inciting speech. The time has come for Israel to follow suit.”