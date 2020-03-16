BDS Leader Humiliated on South African T.V After Getting Called Out for Lie

A BDS leader in South Africa got caught lying when he claimed that Israel is an apartheid state and provides important notices in Hebrew only. He didn’t realize that he was sitting next to Yoseph Haddad, an Israeli Arab who received the notices in Arabic telling him: “Stop lying, I got Israel’s coronavirus warning in Arabic.”

MUST WATCH:

BDS leader in South Africa claims that Israel is an apartheid state and provides important notices in Hebrew only.

He is slammed by Israeli Arab @YosephHaddad who tells him: “Stop lying, I got Israel’s coronavirus warning in Arabic.”

SHARE!pic.twitter.com/0diwdoc7e3

— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 16, 2020