Even ISIS is Ordering Its Terrorists to Stay Away from Europe Amid Coronavirus Fears

The coronavirus outbreak in Europe is so bad, that even the notorious ISIS terrorist group is avoiding contact with the continent reports The Times.

After historically calling on their supporters to attack European cities, the organization is now ordering it’s members to “stay away from the land of the epidemic” so that they don’t get infected by the Covid-19 virus.

The terror group issued a new set of “sharia directives” that order their followers to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing”, It also instructs them to wash their hands regularly. Hiding behind masks is nothing new to members of Isis however this time, it’s for hygiene.

In the most recent issue of its al-Naba newsletter, the group does not refer to guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) or other medical experts, but rather to recorded quotes by their ‘Prophet’ Muhammad.