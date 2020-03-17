CNN Accuses Netanyahu of Exploiting Corona-Virus Pandemic for Political Gain

He who slanders his friend in secret I will destroy; I cannot endure the haughty and proud man. Psalms 101:5 (The Israel Bible™)

CNN is commonly known for blaming President Trump for just about everything that’s wrong with America. But now, it seems as though they have redirected their sights to his Israeli counterpart – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a recent article by CNN’s Jerusalem Bureau chief, Oren Liebermann, blamed Netanyahu for ‘seeing an opening’ amid coronavirus fears. In fact, the title of the article itself is: ‘Amid coronavirus fears, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu sees an opening’

And by “opening”, the ‘Most Trusted name in news’ means an opportunity to postpone his upcoming trial.

This can be seen when Libermann laments the fact that in his address to the Israeli people on Saturday night, the Israeli Prime Minister failed to mention his upcoming trial saying:

“was no mention in Netanyahu’s statements of his upcoming criminal trial on charges of bribery and fraud and breach of trust, a crucial sticking point since Gantz and his Blue and White party have refused to serve under a Prime Minister who has been indicted.”

What Libermann seems to conveniently ignore is the fact that Netanyahu is trying to inform the Israeli people of the new emergency measures taken to stem the spread of a deadly virus. How is his upcoming court trial at all relevant?

The author then implies that Israel’s emergency measures were all part of Netanyahu’s master plan to delay his day in court saying: