CNN Accuses Netanyahu of Exploiting Corona-Virus Pandemic for Political Gain

He who slanders his friend in secret I will destroy; I cannot endure the haughty and proud man. Psalms 101:5 (The Israel Bible™)
CNN is commonly known for blaming President Trump for just about everything that’s wrong with America. But now, it seems as though they have redirected their sights to his Israeli counterpart – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a recent article by CNN’s Jerusalem Bureau chief, Oren Liebermann, blamed Netanyahu for ‘seeing an opening’ amid coronavirus fears. In fact, the title of the article itself is: ‘Amid coronavirus fears, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu sees an opening’
And by “opening”, the ‘Most Trusted name in news’ means an opportunity to postpone his upcoming trial.
“was no mention in Netanyahu’s statements of his upcoming criminal trial on charges of bribery and fraud and breach of trust, a crucial sticking point since Gantz and his Blue and White party have refused to serve under a Prime Minister who has been indicted.”
The coronavirus had done what Netanyahu’s high-powered legal team could not — delay the start of the trial and give him more time to lead the country.
But it didn’t end there. CNN also decried Netanyahu for not including terrorist supporting Arab MKs in the emergency government that the Israeli premiere called for saying:
But he never included the Joint List of Arab parties, accusing them repeatedly of supporting terror in keeping up with his campaign strategy of attacking the political factions that represent some 20% of the country’s population.