CNN Accuses Netanyahu of Exploiting Corona-Virus Pandemic for Political Gain

By David Sidman

He who slanders his friend in secret I will destroy; I cannot endure the haughty and proud man. Psalms 101:5 (The Israel Bible™)

ATLANTA – AUGUST 29: CNN Center in Atlanta on August 29, 2015 in Atlanta. The CNN Center is the world headquarters of CNN. (courtesy: Shutterstock)

CNN is commonly known for blaming President Trump for just about everything that’s wrong with America. But now, it seems as though they have redirected their sights to his Israeli counterpart – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a recent article by CNN’s Jerusalem Bureau chief, Oren Liebermann,  blamed Netanyahu for ‘seeing an opening’ amid coronavirus fears. In fact, the title of the article itself is: ‘Amid coronavirus fears, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu sees an opening’

And by “opening”, the ‘Most Trusted name in news’ means an opportunity to postpone his upcoming trial.

This can be seen when Libermann laments the fact that in his address to the Israeli people on Saturday night, the Israeli Prime Minister failed to mention his upcoming trial saying:
“was no mention in Netanyahu’s statements of his upcoming criminal trial on charges of bribery and fraud and breach of trust, a crucial sticking point since Gantz and his Blue and White party have refused to serve under a Prime Minister who has been indicted.”
What Libermann seems to conveniently ignore is the fact that Netanyahu is trying to inform the Israeli people of the new emergency measures taken to stem the spread of a deadly virus. How is his upcoming court trial at all relevant?
The author then implies that Israel’s emergency measures were all part of Netanyahu’s master plan to delay his day in court saying:
The coronavirus had done what Netanyahu’s high-powered legal team could not — delay the start of the trial and give him more time to lead the country.

But it didn’t end there. CNN also decried Netanyahu for not including terrorist supporting Arab MKs in the emergency government that the Israeli premiere called for saying:

But he never included the Joint List of Arab parties, accusing them repeatedly of supporting terror in keeping up with his campaign strategy of attacking the political factions that represent some 20% of the country’s population.
First of all, to “accuse” the Joint Arab list of supporting terror isn’t without merit. After all, one of their top officials, Ahmed Tibi has a long track record of praising ‘martyrs’, which includes suicide bombers and other violent terrorists. Another MK on the list, Hiba Yazbak, has openly supported brutal terrorists such as Samir Kuntar as well as Hezbollah agent Amir Makhoul.
Additionally, CNN conveniently ignores the fact that Netanyahu also didn’t include every other Jewish party as well including his natural allies such as Yemina, United Torah Judaism and Shas.