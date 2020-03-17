Pope Admits: Jews Observe Sabbath Correctly

Remember the Shabbat day and keep it holy. Exodus 20:8 (The Israel Bible™)
In a recent video, Pope Francis discussed the daily routine that he says is “ruining mental health.”
In the video, the pontiff praises the Jews for treating the sabbath as a holy day. The interview was in Spanish with English subtitles saying:
We live with the accelerator down from morning to night. This ruins mental health, spiritual health, and physical health. More so: it affects and destroys the family, and therefore society. “On the seventh day, He rested.” What the Jews followed and still observe, was to consider the Sabbath as holy. On Saturday you rest. One day of the week, that’s the least! Out of gratitude, to worship God, to spend time with the family, to play, to do all these things. We are not machines!