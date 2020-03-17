Top 10 ‘Good News’ Stories from the Corona-Virus Era

Hashem responded to the plea for the land, and the plague against Yisrael ended. (Samuel 2 24:25)

As much of our news feed is riddled with cancellations of events, flights and general doom and gloom, Breaking Israel News is also trying to broadcast glimmers of optimism in these dire times.

Thus, the following is a list of good news for you to share with your family or friends who are unhealthy, bored or just keep seeing the glass half empty:

1 China has closed down its last coronavirus quarantine hospital in Wuhan as there are no longer enough new cases to support the demand.

2 Although it’s a developing country with highly dense population centers, doctors in India have been successful in treating Coronavirus. The medical staff accomplished this feat using combination of drugs including Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir as well as Chlorphenamine. Additionally, they are going to suggest that medical professionals worldwide implement the same medicinal method.

3 Dutch researchers of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam and Utrecht University claim to have discovered an antibody against coronavirus.

4 As the elderly population is most prone to dying from Covid-19, a 103-year-old Chinese grandmother defied this notion after making a full recovery after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated from.

5 Testing for Covid-19 often takes days for the results to come back. But a Cleveland Clinic developed a COVID-19 test that gives expedited results in mere hours.

6 The coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is stabilizing as Seoul boasts its third day in a row with fewer than 100 cases.

7 Scientists in Israel are readying to announce the development of a vaccine against coronavirus.

8 Three coronavirus patients in Maryland have fully recovered and are now able to return to their daily routine.

9 A San Diego based biotech firm is currently in the process of developing a Covid-19 vaccine in partnership with Duke University and the National University of Singapore.

10 In Tulsa Oklahoma, the first positive COVID-19 vistim has recovered. The patient showed two negative tests – indicator of recovery.

Do you have a ‘good new’ story relating to the coronavirus era? Feel free to share it with us in the comments below.