Despite Coronavirus Crisis: 2,500 North American Jews Show Interest in Moving to Israel

“And Hashem your God will bring you to the land that your fathers possessed, and you shall possess it; and He will make you more prosperous and more numerous than your fathers.” Deuteronomy 30:5

The annual Mega Aliyah Event, which provides potential new immigrants (olim) with an all-encompassing slate of resources for retirees, young professionals, medical professionals, families and singles, that was set to take place in New Jersey on Sunday, with an expected 1,500 individuals in attendance from 15 states across North America, was turned into a virtual meeting due to the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide.

And a record 2,500 participants joined online in real time.

The virtual event included multiple online lectures on a wide range of topics in order to provide potential olim with accurate, reliable and relevant information to help ease their aliyah process. The webinars were broadcast live, via Zoom, and delivered by Nefesh B’Nefesh experts as well as Israeli professionals in the medical, legal and financial fields.

“During this challenging time, we are directing our hearts and prayers to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “In light of this complex situation, we refocused our approach and decided to use the best technological and digital tools available to provide potential olim with all of the same, necessary information, continuing our support in every situation on their way to fulfilling their Zionist dream of living in Israel.”

The online seminars included rights and benefits for new arrivals, converting a U.S. medical license to an Israeli license; Israeli tax payments for retirees and the general public; employment options in Israel; buying and renting apartments; the Israeli education system; and the Israeli health-care system.

During the online event, potential olim were able to ask questions via a chat function or call into the Nefesh B’Nefesh call center (1-866-4-ALIYAH), which was staffed by the organization’s aliyah and employment departments, to answer any inquiries and questions from participants.

Following the virtual fair, all lectures were saved on the Nefesh B’Nefesh YouTube page and are available to watch at any time.