‘Amid Coronavirus: World’s Elite Hiding in Bunkers Sensing End of Days’ says Rabbi

O you who dwell in the shelter of the Most High and abide in the protection of Shaddai— (Psalm 91:1)

As the number of infected tops 127,000 worldwide, people are prepping for the worst which, for most people, means stocking up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer. But for the uber-wealthy, preparation for the end-of-days takes on an entirely different meaning.

A recent report in The Guardian noted that wealthy travelers are opting out of commercial airlines, choosing to use exclusive private jets. Private travel precludes crowded terminals as well as the incubator conditions on airliners but the jet-set is taking their pandemic concerns one step further. The Guardian article claimed that people who can afford to do so are fleeing to remote locations.

“The world’s richest people are chartering private jets to set off for holiday homes or specially prepared disaster bunkers in countries that, so far, appear to have avoided the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak,” The Guardian wrote. “Many are understood to be taking personal doctors or nurses on their flights to treat them and their families in the event that they become infected.”

The article also noted a “surge” in inquiries and sales of underground bunkers.

Another article in Business Insider cited a survey in Finder as stating that an estimated 20% of Americans participate in some sort of doomsday prepping. The article reported on the affluent version of buying up toilet paper and hand sanitizer. “The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food,” the article began.

One such location in the U.S. is Survival Condo, a former nuclear-hardened Atlas missile silo converted into luxury safe houses. Half-floor options start at $1.5 million and a 3,600 square foot penthouse runs $4.5 million. The complex has the following features:

Indoor Shooting Range

Hydroponic Food

Aquaculture

Military Grade Security

Indoor Pool

Exercise Facility

Rock Climbing Wall

Dog Park

Arcade

Classroom

Library

Movie Theater

High-Speed Elevator

Yuval Ovadia, whose films on the Biblical basis of Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, made a new film suggesting that the coronavirus is a pre-Messiah adjustment of the world leaders.

“This is implied in the name, ‘corona,’ which means a crown,” Ovadia told Breaking Israel News. “In order for the Davidic Dynasty to be reinstated, the current leadership has to be shaken up. It is for this reason that we are seeing so many world leaders getting sick from the ‘crown’ virus. The powerful sense the shift in power is approaching so they are trying to hide before it happens.”