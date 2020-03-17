Israel’s Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined at Five-Star Hotels

Instruct the Israelites to remove from camp anyone with an eruption or a discharge and anyone defiled by a corpse Numbers 5:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Homefront Command chief Major General Tamir Yedai, announced on Monday that both the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv and the Hyatt Hotel in Jerusalem will be converted into quarantine centers. Patients who tested positive for the coronavirus were transported to their new living quarters on Tuesday reports NRG. The Jerusalem hotel will begin hosting patients on Wednesday.

Yedayi added that the operational responsibilities of the hotels will fall on the shoulders of the Home Front Command. Medical services will be provided by the Health Ministry via health insurance providers. Five-hundred patients will be initially admitted in each of the hotels. However the goal is to host 2,000 patients. Yedai added that the command will support MDA paramedics in relation to testing for the virus.