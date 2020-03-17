Report: Netanyahu Began Donning Tefillin Everyday to Rid Israel of Coronavirus

Bind them as a sign on your hand and let them serve as a symbol on your forehead; Deuteronomy 6:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has began wrapping himself in Tefillin (phylacteries) everyday until Israel rids itself from coronavirus reports ultra-orthodox journalist Yehoshua Meir Lichter.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Lichter revealed: “The prime minister has begun donning Tefillin. He took it upon himself so that “with God’s help, the nation of Israel will overcome this plague.”

Tefillin are small black boxes that Jewish men place on their arm and heads. Inside the Tefillin are passages from Deuteronomy 6. Tefillin are biblical in origin, and are commanded within the context of several laws highlighting a Jewish man’s relationship with God.

According to Jewish teachings, tefillin is wrapped seven times around the non-dominant arm, giving strength to the weaker hand, or – vitality to the feeble. This symbolizes our partnership with G‑d – where our strength fails us, G‑d does the rest.

Interestingly, ‘corona’ means ‘crown’. And according to the Talmud, Tefillin is the Crown of Jewish uniqueness.

Although Netanyahu has not confirmed the report, the Israeli premier has openly demonstrated a greater interest in the Bible lately.

Last month, Netanyahu told 0404 reporter Boaz Golan that reading from the Torah “gives him strength.” Additionally, Netanyahu was seen reciting Psalm 147 by heart.