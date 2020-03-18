Lapid Opposes Netanyahu: Doesn’t think People Need to Stay at Home

Go, my people, enter your chambers, And lock your doors behind you. Hide but a little moment, Until the indignation passes. Isaiah 26:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Netanyahu’s political rival, Yair Lapid, blasted the Prime Minister’s efforts to protect Israel against the coronavirus pandemic in a video stating: “What country has an interim government which forces people to remain at home ?”

This proclamation was made at a time when three Knesset members were ordered into quarantine. Two of them are rumored to be from Lapid’s Blue and White party.

The statement also comes on the heels of an announcement showing that in a Channel 20 poll, the Blue and White party is losing their support and would perform even worse against Netanyahu if another election were to be held.

Meanwhile, Blue and White MK Omer Yankelevitch is the latest defector in the party who said she’d refuse to support a government supported by the terrorist supporting Joint Arab list. The first two were MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel. They were joined by Orly Levy from her Gesher party.

Making matters worse for Blue and White, controversial MK Heba Yazbak from the Joint Arab List party has come out saying that she would like to “divest Israel of its Judaism and Zionism.”