Report: Coronavirus in Iran Five Times Higher than What’s being Reported

Doctor Rick Brennan, head of Emergency Operations of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new Emergencies Program, revealed on Monday that the amount of Covid-19 cases in Iran is potentially five times greater than what’s being officially reported.

“Iran has the third highest case load after China and Italy, with nearly 13,000 confirmed cases, according to WHO data,” Reuters reported. “However, Brennan, who just returned from a mission to Iran last week, said that the number of cases reported could represent only about a fifth of the real numbers.”

“We’ve said the weakest link in their chain is the data,” Dr. Brennan added. “They are rapidly increasing their ability to test and so the numbers will go up.”

Last month, Tehran claimed that just 388 Iranians were infected. They also reported that 34 people died from Covid-19, which originated in the Wuhan province of China.