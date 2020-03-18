Time’s Up: Israel’s Gates are Officially Locked to Non-Citizens, Jew and Gentile Alike

As I see them from the mountain tops, Gaze on them from the heights, There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations, Numbers 23:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Until now, tourists from abroad were allowed to enter Israel as long as they could prove that they had a place to self-quarantine.

But as the number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 400 mark on Wednesday, Israel’s Health Ministry has decided to issue a directive banning all tourists from all other countries from entering the Jewish State.

This travel ban will be enforced against both Jew and gentile. It’s duration is yet to be determined.

The directive will force thousands to cancel incoming flights as Passover, which is only a month away, is high-season for Jewish tourists.

This new directive will also hamper Aliyah (Jewish immigration) plans. The latest development is especially disturbing for the 2,500 Diaspora Jews who attended an Aliyah Fair hosted by Nefesh B’ Nefesh, Their plans to finally return to the Promised Land as commanded in the Bible are now in limbo.

Hashem said to Avram, “Go forth from your native land and from your father’s house to the land that I will show you. (Genesis 12:1)

Finally, this ban was essentially the nail in the coffin for Israel’s bustling tourism industry as well as it’s flagship carrier, El Al who already laid off 80% of it’s staff.