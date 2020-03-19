How Shin Bet, Israel Police Will Use Tracking Technology to Battle New Enemy: COVID-19

The interim Israeli government took the unprecedented step on Monday night of passing emergency regulations to bypass existing law, and equip the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency and the Israel Police with the powers to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) through technological surveillance.

Two separate emergency regulations were brought out by the government: one for the Shin Bet and one for the police, creating separate mechanisms.

The Shin Bet has been instructed by the government to receive the names of infected people from Israel’s Ministry of Health, and then use its technological tracing capabilities to check back 14 days and track down people the infected got close to.

The names of all of the people who fell within a certain vicinity to the infected person in the last two weeks are then sent by the Shin Bet to the Health Ministry. This list could amount to dozens, hundreds or even thousands of people.