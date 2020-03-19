As Coronavirus Distracts the World: Israeli Law-Makers Move to Annex Judea-Samaria

The righteous shall inherit the land, and abide forever in it. (Psalm 37:29)

Politicians from Netanyahu’s Likud party have filed a private member’s bill that would immediately apply sovereignty to all Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria reports Makor Rishon

The bill’s advancement will depend on whether or not the 23rd Knesset succeeds in its formation.

However, if the Knesset can continue with business as usual, there will likely be enough support to pass the bill.

The right-wing bloc headed by (interim) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently boasts 58 seats. Additionally, all of the MKs who belong to that bloc support sovereignty. The parties include the Likud, Shas, Yamina,and United Torah Judaism (UTJ). The Likud MKs are operating under the assumption that the Yisrael Beytenu Party, headed by Avigdor Liberman, would also support such a bill with its seven mandates. And if 65 politicians back it, the bill will enjoy majority support.

The bill was spearheaded by Economic Affairs Minister Eli Cohen. It was then filed by Likud MK May Golan, with the backing of Likud faction head MK Miki Zohar.

The wording of the bill itself does not mention annexation or sovereignty. Rather, it demands that Israeli law be applied to the area of the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, and to all of the Jewish regions of Judea and Samaria. It should be noted that for all intents and purposes, there is not tangible difference between the application of Israeli law and annexation.

Zohar, tweeted about the bill, called it “the annexation of the Jordan Valley.”