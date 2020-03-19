100,000 Israelis Stranded Abroad Scrambling to Return Home

And there is hope for your future —declares Hashem: Your children shall return to their country Jeremiah 31:16

It is estimated that there are roughly 100,000 Israelis citizens who are currently outside of the Jewish State that are actively trying to return home to Israel reports Kipa. A lot of them are young backpackers stuck in developing countries like India and Latin America. But as air travel worldwide is virtually non-existent, Israel’s Foreign Ministry is working to bring everyone back home to Israel as quickly as possible.

In a recent statement, the Foreign Ministry recommended that:”any Israeli citizen who is currently abroad and planning to return to Israel, should check with airlines and travel agencies to see if a returning flight is available and, if necessary, to make sure that an alternative flight is booked through destinations that continue to fly to Israel.”

There’s just one problem. Every day, more and more airlines are cancelling flights making reaching Ben-Gurion airport more and more complicated.

This is why El Al is expected to continue operating a limited number of flight paths for Israelis to return home. As of Monday, the company will operate flights from New York, USA; Johannesburg, South Africa; London, England and Paris, France.

Breaking Israel News reported on a ‘rescue mission’ whereby El Al has undertaken sending four planes to bring Israelis stranded in South America back home.