Hashem spoke to Moshe, saying: “When you take a census of B’nei Yisrael according to their enrollment, each shall pay Hashem a ransom for himself on being enrolled, that no plague may come upon them through their being enrolled.” EXODUS 30:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Moshe is commanded to count the Nation of Israel. However, he is not to count individuals. Instead, each person being counted is to make a donation of half a shekel to the Mishkan, and the half shekel coins are to then be counted. Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains the symbolism of this method: Merely existing among others does not make one an integral part of a society. In order to be counted as part of the nation, each member has to give of themselves and contribute to the community.