‘This Too Shall Pass:’ Jewish Astronaut Shares Message of Hope From Space

“Lift high your eyes and see: Who created these? He who sends out their host by count, Who calls them each by name: Because of His great might and vast power, Not one fails to appear.” (40:26)

Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir posted on Twitter an aerial image of Israel, along with an encouraging message for everyone struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The NASA astronaut shared a picture on Tuesday evening that she took from the International Space Station of her father’s hometown of Tel Aviv and wrote in the photo’s caption: “Gazing down at the city in which my father was raised, I take to heart one of his most uttered expressions, ‘This too shall pass.’ Wise words to remember, in both good times and bad. Goodnight.”

Gazing down at the city in which my father was raised, I take to heart one of his most uttered expressions, “This too shall pass”. Wise words to remember, in both good times and bad. Goodnight #TelAviv #Israel! #GoodnightFromSpace #TheJourney #EarthStrong pic.twitter.com/oHoMLdBytD — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 17, 2020

Meir, whose family name means ‘light-bringer’, was answered in kind by the IDF.

We’re looking back up at the stars and saluting you @Astro_Jessica from 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/wZ1ch90VlS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2020

In October, Meir became part of the first-ever female spacewalking team.

She is the fourth Jewish woman and 15th Jewish astronaut ever to be part of a space mission.