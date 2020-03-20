Israel Tightens Nationwide Policy to Remain at Home

“I say of Hashem, my refuge and stronghold, my God in whom I trust, that He will save you from the fowler’s trap, from the destructive plague.” Psalms 91:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a stricter policy to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday of people staying at home, saying that police would enforce restrictions.

“Under these orders, you, Israel’s citizens, are required to stay at home. It is no longer a request, it is not a recommendation; it is an obligatory directive that will be enforced by enforcement authorities,” Netanyahu said in a speech aired on TV, according to a Reuters report.

The stricter measures still allow for people to leave their homes to shop for food and medicine, as well as for some essential workers.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported 677 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, marking a big jump in cases, and which came after an increase in the amount of testing for the virus, the report said.