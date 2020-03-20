Muslims Crowd Temple Mount In Contravention of Health Ministry Rules

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“But I will bring healing to you And cure you of your wounds —declares Hashem. Though they called you “Outcast, That Tzion whom no one seeks out,” Jeremiah 30:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Muslims defying coronavirus restrictions on Temple Mount (Photo via Twitter Aryeh Yoeli)

Muslims crowded the Temple Mount on Friday morning in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines that limit public gatherings to groups of less than ten.

Earlier this month, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan turned to other branches of the government after  the Waqf refused Erdan’s request to cancel public prayers at the site. In response to Erdan’s request, the Waqf published special instructions for those coming to the prayers, including to wash their hands with soap and to only sneeze into a tissue or into the elbow, and to seek immediate medical attention if they feel ill during the service.

In comparison, Mosques around the world are closed due to the coronavirus mot notably in Saudi Arabia where the government closed Islam’s two holiest spots, in Mecca and Medina, to worshipers.