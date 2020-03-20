Muslims Crowd Temple Mount In Contravention of Health Ministry Rules

“But I will bring healing to you And cure you of your wounds —declares Hashem. Though they called you “Outcast, That Tzion whom no one seeks out,” Jeremiah 30:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Muslims crowded the Temple Mount on Friday morning in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines that limit public gatherings to groups of less than ten.

رغم المطر ودرجة الحرارة التي لم تتجاوز ٣ درجاتٍ مئوية..مئات المرابطين أدوا صلاة الفجر في ساحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك ولبوا نداء فجر الإسراء قبل يومين من ذكرى الإسراء والمعراج pic.twitter.com/E2ord08tdn — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) March 20, 2020

תפילת הבוקר בהר הבית.

כפי שניתן לראות מוגבלים ל-10 אנשים עם רווח של 2 מטרים ביניהם.

הכי מצחיקה הייתה ההודעה אתמול שיקחו ת.ז. וייקנסו מפרי התקהלות. pic.twitter.com/azMuEuBxlO — אריה יואלי (@aryeyoeli) March 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan turned to other branches of the government after the Waqf refused Erdan’s request to cancel public prayers at the site. In response to Erdan’s request, the Waqf published special instructions for those coming to the prayers, including to wash their hands with soap and to only sneeze into a tissue or into the elbow, and to seek immediate medical attention if they feel ill during the service.