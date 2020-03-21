Israel’s Health Minister: I am Sure the Messiah will Arrive before Passover

25 You must know and understand: From the issuance of the word to restore and rebuild Yerushalayim until the [time of the] anointed leader is seven weeks; and for sixty-two weeks it will be rebuilt, square and moat, but in a time of distress. Daniel 9:25 (The Israel Bible™)

In an interview with Chamal News on Thursday, Israel’s Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was asked what he’s doing to stop the growing coronavirus pandemic in Israel.

Litzman responded reminding the Israeli people to wash hands, to ensure social distancing and not to congregate in places with more than 10 people. The minister added that if people don’t comply, it will be problematic. He also added that “God is watching over us.”

As the head of an ultra-orthodox party, references to God are to be expected.

But when asked about the chances of Israel continuing to be under complete shut-down until the Passover holiday, Litzman offered a rather unconventional response saying: “God forbid! We are praying and hoping that Moshiach (messiah) will arrive before Passover as it is a time of our redemption. I am sure that the Messiah will come before Pesach and save us the same way God saved us during the Exodua and we were freed. The Moshiach will come and save us all.”