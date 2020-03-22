Israeli Drug-Maker to Donate 10 Million Coronavirus-Curing Pills to Hospitals Across U.S

A joyful heart makes for good health; Despondency dries up the bones. Proverbs 17:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli generic drug manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals has announced that they will donate 6 Million tablets through wholesalers to hospitals across America by March 31. The corporation added that they will donate over 10 Million within a month according to the company’s blog.

TEVA announced on Friday that they will immediately donate over 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets via wholesalers to hospitals throughout the U.S. to supply the dire demand for the medication as an ‘investigational target ‘to treat coronavirus. The company is also considering alternative means to address the worldwide demand.

“We are committed to helping to supply as many tablets as possible as demand for this treatment accelerates at no cost,” explained Brendan O’Grady, Teva Executive Vice President, North America Commercial. “Immediately upon learning of the potential benefit of hyroxychloroquine, Teva began to assess supply and to urgently acquire additional ingredients to make more product while arranging for all of what we had to be distributed immediately.”

