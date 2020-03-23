IDF Kills Terrorist who Threw Boulders at Passing Jewish Motorists

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

An Arab terrorist was killed by Israeli soldiers while another was injured after throwing rocks at Jewish motorists near the Naalin Junction on Highway 443 in the Binyamin region on Sunday night.

The army patrol spotted Arab terrorists hurling the deadly boulders at passing vehicles and subsequently opened fire.

The terrorist who survived managed to flee the scene.The area was then combed to search for his whereabouts.