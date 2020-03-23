Coronavirus Closing Cities Worldwide: A Realization of Ezekiel 36 says Rabbi

Rabbi Richter also explains that the closure of theater, Hollywood, and professional sports are those very ‘idols’ that Ezekiel was referring to saying: “Idols: no Hollywood, no theater, no NBA, no NHL. All these idols that we have.”

Regarding panic shoppers who are buying up bottled water, Rabbi Richter relates it to a later passage in Ezekiel:

I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and you shall be clean: I will cleanse you from all your uncleanness and from all your fetishes. (Ezekiel 36:25)

The fact that panic shoppers keep buying water shows that they are going after the same element that is used in the purification process as written in Ezekiel. But the rabbi also added that it needs to be used to “purify the soul.”

Regarding the masses buying up toilet paper, Rabbi Richter explains that this is analogous to God cleansing the world saying: “This is exactly spiritually – this is what’s happening. God’s cleaning up our act. God is cleaning up the world.”