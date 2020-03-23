“But I trust in Your faithfulness, my heart will exult in Your deliverance. I will sing to Hashem, for He has been good to me.” PSALMS 13:6 (The Israel Bible™)

King David’s psalms can be applied to every situation in a person’s life, capturing one’s joy and grief, disappointments and hopes. Since King David himself experiences the travails of every person and expresses his feelings through the verses of his psalms, a person can always find words to respond to his own experiences within Tehillim’s heartfelt verses. King David serves as a model of strength of character and belief in Hashem, because no matter what he goes through, he never gives up hope. Even at his lowest points, feeling abandoned and discouraged (verse 2), he is still able to say “I trust in Your faithfulness.” And no matter what emotions he feels, he is still able to announce “I will sing to Hashem, for He has been good to me.” This has been the source of the Jews’ strength over the millennia: No matter how much pain and suffering they endure, they maintain an unwavering belief in the Lord and His salvation, and hope for the time when their tears will transform to laughter and joy. In 1950, a group of Sephardic Jews from Iraq and Kurdistan created a joint settlement in the heart of the country which they called Yagel, the word in this verse that means ‘will exult.’