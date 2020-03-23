Austria, Birthplace of Hitler: Now ‘Thanks God’ for Netanyahu

All who survive of all those nations that came up against Yerushalayim shall make a pilgrimage year by year to bow low to the King lord of Hosts and to observe the festival of Sukkot. Zechariah 24:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday during an interview with the German newspaper Bild, saying it was the Israeli leader that had called his attention to the dangers of what would go on to become the global coronavirus pandemic.

There was great concern in Austria, said Kurz, because the nation shared a border with Italy and had witnessed the “collapse” of Italy’s health-care system.

The Austrian chancellor said he “thanked God” for a conversation he had with Netanyahu, in which the Israeli leader warned him that he was not taking seriously enough the effect that coronavirus would have on Europe, and urged him to “wake up and do something.”

Kurz said that the conversation shook him, but also prompted him to make Austria one of the first European countries to take serious action to counter the spread of the virus.

More than 3,000 Austrians have contracted the virus so far, eight of whom have died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes.

The country is under a strict stay-at-home policy, with much of its economy shut down. Still, compared to its southern neighbor Italy, the situation appears under control and the health-care system is functioning well.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.