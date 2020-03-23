High Court Accused of Waging Coup Against Legislative Branch After Trying to Depose Chairman

n the days when the chieftains ruled, there was a famine in the land Ruth 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Supreme Court is being accused of waging a coup after telling the Parliament to vote on changing the Knesset Chairman. And if the Chairman refuses the vote, the High Court threatened to remove him.

The chairman, Likud MK Yuli Edelstein rejected the ultimatum reports 0404.

The decision is so controversial as it is in contravention of Israel’s Basic Law which states that the Knesset Chairman is to remain in their role until a new Knesset is sworn in.

Following the decision, a wave of criticism was slewn in the Judicial Branch’s direction.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin accused the High Court of “waging a judicial coup.”

Justice Minister Amir Ohana indirectly called on the Knesset Chairman, Yuli Edelstin to reject the High Court’s decision saying : “If I were the Knesset speaker, I’d tell them NO!”

Ohana wasn’t alone in his call to ignore the Court’s decision. “The High Court of Justice has once again trampled on Israeli democracy and exposed itself to be a political actor,” Im Tirtzu said. “The self-appointed judicial elite have placed themselves above the country’s elected officials.”

“Speaker Edelstein, don’t agree to the High Court’s ‘suggestion.’ If they want to give an order in contravention to the Basic Law of the Knesset and against Israeli democracy, let them and it will be clear for all to see the coup that they are trying to carry out.”

“The High Court’s actions are reminiscent of the Ayatollahs’ rule in Iran,” added Im Tirtzu.