“You will search for Me and find Me, if only you seek Me wholeheartedly.” JEREMIAH 29:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Yirmiyahu pens a letter to the exiles in Babylonia. He tells them to disregard the false prophecies, according to which they will return to Israel soon. Instead, they are to settle in Babylonia and raise families there, as they will remain there for seventy years, and only after that will they be permitted to return to Israel. However, only those who truly desire to return to their homeland will be given divine assistance to do so. In his work, The Kuzari, medieval philosopher Rabbi Yehuda Halevi lists the people’s lack of desire to return to their homeland as Israel’s greatest historic failing. This serves as a reminder to Jews in today’s generation not to take Israel for granted.