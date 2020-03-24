Hamas Complains of Health System’s Imminent Collapse: Then Rejects Israeli Aid

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Two men in Gaza tested positive for coronavirus after entering the coastal enclave from Pakistan via Egypt.

Following their diagnosis, Health officials in Gaza Strip are warning that their fragile health infrastructure is on the verge of collapse.

“We are more concerned now than we have been by the Israeli military attacks over the past 20 years,” Dr. Abdullatif al-Haj, an official in Gaza’s Ministry of Health, told Al-Monitor. “Our already fragile health system cannot survive,” said Haj.

But shortages in Gazan hospitals doesn’t seem to faze the Hamas government as they rejected medical aid that was offered by the Jewish state.

The Hamas terrorist organization turned away two shipments of medical supplies sent for hospitals in Gaza, after seeing they were sent by Israel, the IDF’s military liaison to Gaza said on Wednesday.

In a response, Head of NGO Monitor Gerald Steinberg blasted the EU and Hamas for negligence after diverting international funding to terror instead of hospitals saying: “Hamas has ruled #Gaza for 13 years. Perhaps…European officials providing billions in aid to Palestinians should have insisted that they use your money for water, hospitals, etc instead of terror tunnels and 1000s of rockets to kill Israelis. Just a thought.