Head of Joint Arab List Vows to Turn Jerusalem into Caliphate

If I forget you, O Yerushalayim, let my right hand wither (Psalm 137:5)

While Benny Gantz is considering ways to welcome him into his coalition, Head of the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh revealed in a tweet that he will “fight for the liberation of Jerusalem until it becomes the capital of Palestine.”

Odeh’s post features an image of the Al-Aqsa Mosque saying: “I congratulate our [Palestinian] nation for commemorating the ‘Isra’ and the Miraj [according to the Muslim belief – the rise of the Prophet Muhammad to heaven from the Al-Mosque compound.” In the spirit of this festive day, we commit ourselves to the struggle until Jerusalem, who has been conquered since 1967 along with its inhabitants, its walls, the Al-Aqsa mosque and the place of judgment, will be the capital of the Palestinian state. “

Arutz Sheva asked Odeh’s cabinet to clarify what he meant by ‘struggle’ as it is often interpreted as a fight against Israel. Dodging the question, his bureau responded saying: “When did you ever ask a Jewish MK what he meant by ‘struggle’?”