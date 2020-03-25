‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Makes Light of Pedophilia with Disturbing Images of Children

The nakedness of your son’s daughter, or of your daughter’s daughter—do not uncover their nakedness; for their nakedness is yours Leviticus 18:10 (The Israel Bible™)

One would think that after all the allegations of pedophilia being waged against Hollywood by former child actors like Corey Feldman, Tinseltown would law low on the matter. Apparently, that’s too much to ask.

Following accusations of ‘mean behavior‘ Ellen DeGeneres has taken an indefinite hiatus from hosting her Emmy award winning ‘Ellen’ show.

The iconic talk show is now being guest hosted by Alec Baldwin, who ran a controversial clip that ignited a storm of backlash on social media. In the bit, Baldwin starts off by joking about how difficult it is for his family to properly pose for a photo at Disneyland.

The actor then relates how other families also “have trouble getting a good photo.” The segment then transitions into a “montage of kids” who are innocently posing with adult Disney characters in ways that can be interpreted by dirty minds as sexually suggestive.

When the bit ends, the audience awkwardly applauds while the show’s DJ, Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss, appears to be extremely uncomfortable with what had just transpired.