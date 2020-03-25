Soros Behind Campaign Attacking Trump’s Coronavirus Response

“You shall neither side with the mighty to do wrong—you shall not give perverse testimony in a dispute so as to pervert it in favor of the mighty.” Exodus 23:2 (The Israel Bible™)

While the country suffers economic hardship from the pandemic, the Democratic party, supported by uber-wealthy donors like billionaire George Soros, is spending literally hundreds of millions of dollars in a campaign that weaponizes the coronavirus crisis to target President Trump.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Priorities USA Action, the Democratic Party’s largest super PAC, will spend $6 million this week on advertisements criticizing Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, Priorities USA Action received $3 million in contributions from Soros’s political organization on Feb. 21. Soros’s donation accounts for 77 percent of the $3.9 million Priorities USA Action reported receiving last month.

The ads will appear in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Priorities USA ACTION is planning to spend $150 million before the Democratic National Convention to target Trump online and on television.

Founded in 2011, Priorities USA Action supported Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. It was the primary super PAC supporting Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The organization is currently backing former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for the Democratic candidacy.

Another political organization which is using the coronavirus to attack the president is PACRONYM, a $7.7 million super PAC connected to the nonprofit ACRONYM. PACRONYM is planning on spending $5 million on digital advertising targeting Trump’s response to the pandemic.

ACROYM was in charge of the debacle in the Iowa caucus in which an app used by Democratic pollsters failed to operate. PACRONYM also receives the bulk of its money from Soros Fund Management.

Another contributor to the advertising that weaponizes the national crisis for political gains is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s PAC, which reportedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the effort.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh made a pointed criticism of these efforts.

“It used to be that Americans faced national adversity with unity, but Joe Biden and his allies have abandoned that principle in favor of rank, despicable politics,” Murtaugh said in statement. “They offer nothing but partisan sniping from the sidelines and seek to undermine the federal response to the crisis by misinforming and frightening people.”

In contrast to the flood of Democratic funds focused on criticizing the president, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham announced that the president would be donating his 2019 Q4 salary to the department in a bid “to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus.”