WHO Calls Israel ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’ in Official Documentation

I’ll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel Bible™)

There’s another UN organization that would rather sacrifice their own credibility for what appears to be antisemitism.

In its regional Coronavirus update, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not list Israel among in its category of eastern Mediterranean countries but does recognize a place called ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’ on Thursday.

The World Health Organization (@WHO), in its regional Coronavirus update, doesn’t recognise Israel as a country – the only Jewish state in the world. It calls my homeland “Occupied Palestinian Territory”, but it will never say that #Coronavirus is a Chinese virus. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/Uu9P0NM7PA — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) March 26, 2020

And in case you were wondering if the WHO doesn’t consider Israel to be an ‘eastern Mediterranean’ country, the list also includes all countries whose borders surround the Jewish state including Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

President Trump also blasted the WHO for showing favoritism as they “very much” sided with China on the coronavirus crisis. Trump added that the global health agency has “been very unfair”.